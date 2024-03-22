Minister Bhandari calls on business community to invest in Nepal

Kathmandu: Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Damodar Bhandari, has said the government accords top priority to the creation of an investment-friendly atmosphere in the country. In his address to the 8th NewBiz Business Conclave and Awards 2024 organised by the News Business Age Pvt Ltd here on Friday, the Industry Minister said that the government is working to revise necessary laws for enabling the atmosphere for investment. Sharing about the government's schedule to host the third Nepal Investment Summit on April 28-29, he called on business community from home and abroad to invest in Nepal. "The government is effortful to promote small and medium-scale industries," he said pledging to explore potentials for reviving sick industries." In the event themed 'business opportunities in difficult times,' the Minister said the government would soon revise commerce policy making it compatible with time. He assured that the government is sensitive to address issues facing industries and business commu nity. "Nation's economy won't rise unless private sector achieves prosperity," he added. Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior advisor Manab Majumadar and Unilever Nepal Ltd managing director Amlan Mukharjee were present on the occasion. Source: National News Agency RSS