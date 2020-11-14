General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai on Saturday bade farewell to Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla.

Prince Sheikh is returning home after visiting Nepal on Sunday.

Minister Bhattarai on the occasion extended thanks to Prince Sheikh for his Nepal visit even during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Bhattarai further shared that Prince Sheikh’s visit in Nepal has sent a good message across the world that Nepal was safe to visit in this critical hour as well.

A 6-member expedition team led by the Prince scaled Mt. Amadablam on November 11.

On the occasion, Prince Sheikh shared that he was pleased seeing the beauty of Nepal and hospitality of Nepalis.

This is the 8th visit of Prince Sheikh to Nepal. It may be noted that he had scaled the world’s highest peak Mt. Everest in 2013.

Source: National News Agency Nepal