Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has instructed all the line development committees to submit their property details within two months effective from today.

In an interaction held here today with the officials in the Committees, Minister Bhattarai also directed the Committees set up to oversee the shrines of religious and cultural significance to prepare a master plan of their own and submit it to the Ministry.

Bhattarai said that the Ministry was planning to formulate a blanket act to integrate the committees in line with the Ministry for which he called for suggestions from them.

He also instructed them to adhere to austerity measures and pressed for transparency in its operation, conducting auditing compulsorily and to clear the arrears.

The Culture Minister appealed the Committees for coordinating efforts with the Province and local levels to further develop the cultural and religious places.

He also viewed that the religious heritage sites in the country should be developed as a place to conduct research and studies on the historical situation of Nepal.

Participating in the interaction were representatives from the Pashupati Area Development Board, Lumbini Development Board, Devghat Development Board of Chitwan, Pathivara Area Development Committee of Taplejung and Bouddhanath Area Development Area in Kathmandu.

Representatives from the Bouddha Philosophy Promotion and Stupa Development Committee in Lalitpur, Greater Baraha Kshetra Development Committee in Sunsari, Manakamana Area Development Committee in Gorkha, Halesi Mahadevsthan Development Committee in Khotang, Greater Janakpur Area Development Committee also held interaction with the Minister and briefed him about the current situation in those development committees.

Source: National News Agency Nepal