General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has stressed on completing the construction tasks of Olangchunggola roadway and Tamor Corridor. These ways are directly linked with prosperity of the district through road way connection to North and South.

Speaking in a programme organized by local Phaktalung Rural Municipality here today, Minister Bhattarai said that these projects were not only linked with the prosperity of the district but it was for the holistic development of the nation through road connectivity.

He also directed the concerned bodies for the immediate completion of the projects. Minister also opined that the development and prosperity could be achieved if all three tiers of government forged consensus on project selection and completion.

The Olangchunggola region is connected with China therefore it was vital project to connect both countries, he argued.

Source: National News Agency Nepal