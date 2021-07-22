Key Issues

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has directed the officials to translate the findings of the researches for the best output.

Taking stock of the Water Resources Research and Development Centre on Thursday, Minister Bhusal asked the officials to concentrate on research works in the related fields.

"Research should be conducted in the areas required for the country's development. Pay much attention to the national priorities instead of getting engaged in all sectors," Minister Bhusal argued.

Instructing the officials to consult with the experts in a certain timeframe, she asked to tie up the research's findings for the pragmatic implementation.

The Centre is working in the areas of river flow, damages caused due to flooding and landslides, water resources diplomacy and other areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal