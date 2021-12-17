General

Minister for Energy, Water resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal has said development plans would be brought and forwarded for developing the Lalitpur Metropolitan City into a touristic city. She said the metropolis' wards which are backward in terms of development would be kept in mind in this.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the 103rd Establishment Day of the metropolis here today, she said they are equally committed to increase the level of development of the local level wards including, Khokana, Bungmati and Harisiddhi, which are relatively behind in terms of development.

Minister Bhusal stressed the need of paying attention to attracting as much as tourists to the metropolis. "It can become a model tourist city if the tangible and intangible heritages become successful in attracting large numbers of visitors," she said.

She also shared on the occasion that collaboration would be established with Nepal Electricity Authority as per the decision of promoting the metropolis as a 'bright city'.

Province Assembly member from Lalitpur constituency-3, Raj Kaji Maharjan said they were working with commitment to make the metropolis as a cultural city.

Chief District Officer Ghanashyam Upadhyay said 82 per cent of the metropolis' total population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan 70 traditional houses and heritages have been renovated or reconstructed since he took office.

Metropolis' employees completing 25 years of service and the highest tax payers were felicitated on the occasion. Similarly, the families of those people who died due to coronavirus infection were provided financial assistance of Rs 120 thousand each.

The Satdobato Youth Club which reached the 'A' Division Football was also provided with Rs 2 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal