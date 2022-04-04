General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal, has urged the private sector to invest in reservoir projects. At the concluding ceremony of Himalaya Hydro Expo-2022 here today, Minister Bhusal said that private sector should be involved in large-scale reservoir projects rather than run of river (ROR) based hydropower production.

"The private sector has not invested in reservoir projects. There will be no power purchase agreement for power produced based on ROR. So private sector should pay attention in increasing investment on reservoir projects," she said.

The Energy Minister pointed out the need that there was no alternative to construct large-scale reservoir projects, saying private sector could not provide half-quantity of electricity produced based on ROR during summer season.

The Nepal Electricity Authority has stopped signing PPA of ROR based hydropower projects since last three years, and the government has put the construction of large-scale reservoir projects in priority in order to make electricity supply smooth during summer season.

She mentioned that the government has put Dudhkoshi, Budhigandaki, Nalgadh and West Seti reservoir projects in priority.

Source: National News Agency Nepal