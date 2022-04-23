General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal has stressed that youth entrepreneurs should work for country's economic and social development.

At an inaugural ceremony of the Eighth Women Entrepreneurs Conference organised by Nepal Youth Entrepreneurs Forum here today, Minister Bhusal laid emphasis on the need of expanding a network of youth entrepreneurs organisation at all 753 local levels in order to connect the new generation with production.

She opined, "Production should be expanded to promote export. Youths across the nation should involve in production for the same."

Expressing the belief that the attraction of young generation in agro production would steer ahead the country to the path of prosperity, Minister Bhusal said that youths should be organised and encouraged towards enterprises.

She stated that women entrepreneurs should be capable in handling entrepreneurship, not only in political, education and health sector, adding that women have been lagging behind due to prevailing discrimination.

An environment to compete with each other could be created only if there are equal rights for women and men in political, health, education and employment sectors, the Minister mentioned that women should pay attention to the implementation of economic and social rights by developing their capacity.

The government should help industries expanding agro productions and productivity as the agricultural country, Nepal, has been importing agro-products worth Rs 300 billion every year.

Forum Chairperson Udip Shrestha assured that he would inspire youths across the nation to involve them in entrepreneurship in coming days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal