Minister for Drinking Water Umakanta Chaudhary has directed the authorities concerned to distribute Melamchi water to the Kathmandu valley denizens from coming April 24.

He directed the concerned authorities, including Melamchi Project officials to do necessary works such as water processing. The Minister reached the processing center today and directed the concerned stakeholders to distribute water in a timely manner. He issued the directive in the context when water channelized from Melamchi sources at Helambu, Sindhupalchowk last week arrived at Sundarijal on Monday.

Minister further said, "Last year's flood had brought boulders at the Melamchi source. The debris was cleared with the help of the Nepal Army. Please carry out necessary preparatory works, including water processing in a way to distribute tap water on April 24.

As the Constitution has guaranteed the right to pure drinking water and sanitation, no one will be left behind in accessing drinking water, the minister added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal