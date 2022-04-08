General

Minister for Water Supply Umakanta Chaudhary has urged the concerned bodies for the proper use of the vehicles provided by the government in providing service to the public.

Handing over to 11 pick-up vans provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to the representatives of various drinking water consumer committees from across the country amid a function on Friday, the Minister expressed the hope that the distributed vehicles would be rightly used in providing service to ensure people’s right to clean drinking water. “The vehicles should not be misused and be available for 24 hours for service,” he directed.

Similarly, Director General at the Department of Water Supply and Sewerage Management Surya Raj Kandel stressed the need for the government to provide vehicles and other physical assistances to ease the operation of water projects- supplying the water through the pipelines up to 300 kilometers in length.

The ADB provided the vehicles as per loan agreement reached with the government. The vehicles would be used in repair, monitor, inspection and operation of various water projects, it was informed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal