business, Trading

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Padma Kumari Aryal has claimed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in agriculture sector was needed to protect the small farmers.

At a programme organised here Tuesday on 'Contemporary Issues on Agriculture Development', the Minister, however, said that FDI was needed only in the areas where Nepali investment was insufficient.

Saying that concerns on FDI were usual, Minister Aryal added it was not appropriate to stop the development activities by creating unnecessary suspicions.

"FDI in agriculture should be brought in only if our capacity was insufficient. But, we should go not to incur loss on our part and our farmers should be encouraged," the Minister stated.

She was of the view that the government has welcomed FDI in agriculture not to mar the small farmers but to protect them.

"FDI (in agriculture) is implemented in advanced countries. Nepal needs huge investment for the development of agriculture sector," Minister Aryal said.

Stating that procedures regarding the FDI in agriculture are in the making, Minister Aryal asked the stakeholders to offer their feedback and recommendations to the ministry after thorough study and interactions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal