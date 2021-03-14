Key Issues

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bhanubhakta Dhakal has said that there will be no multi polar in the CPN (UML).

Speaking at a programme organized by Kohalpur Municipal Committee of the UML here today, Dhakal who is also the central committee member of UML, argued that the national congress of the UML was called to make the party functions systematic and elect new leadership.

He said that the Ministry was effortful for bringing new programmes to revive country's tourism industry which is severely affected from COVID-19.

Minister Dhakal said that the government was preparing to unveil a scheme in partnership with the private sector to revitalize country's tourism industry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal