Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bhanubhakta Dhakal has tested positive for COVID-19 in a RT-PCR test conducted on Sunday, Minister Dhakal’s press coordinator Madhav Prasad Tiwari said.

It is said that Minister Dhakal’s spouse Indira Phuyal also tested positive for the virus.

Currently, the two are in home isolation and their health condition is normal.

---

Source: National News Agency Nepal