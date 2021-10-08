General

The newly appointed Minister for Defence Dr Minendra Rijal has underscored the need for a strong security policy in the country, asserting that the national security is a common issue.

Assuming the office in Singha Durbar on Friday, Minister Dr Rijal said, “Whatever issues are being raised lately relating to foreign affairs, that also warrants strong security policy. I will pay attention to this end.”

Talking to media persons briefly, Rijal said that national security policy was taken forward by President Bidya Devi Bhandari when she was the Minister for Defence and the policy has been taken further in various phases thereafter.

Security sensitivity of Nepal and Nepal’s relationship with its neigbouring countries was being developed as an opportunity as compared to the past, he said, adding that even the challenges were there.

Referencing the huge number of Nepalis participating in the peacekeeping missions, the Minister said that Nepal’s role should be expanded further in this area.

Minister Rijal has already shouldered the responsibilities of Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Born in Sunsari, he is a parliamentarian elected from the constituency no 2 from Morang. He embarked on politics being the Vice-President of Nepal Students Union, the student wing of the NC.

Earlier, the member of the Constitution Draft Committee, Rijal is currently a member in the Public Accounts Committee, the parliamentary committee. He has obtained PhD in management from the New York University, USA.

Source: National News Agency Nepal