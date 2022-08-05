General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka is visiting China from 9 to 11 August 2022. The Foreign Affairs Minister is visiting China at the invitation of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Wang Yi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release today.

The two Ministers will hold delegation-level bilateral talks, leading their respective delegations on 10 August 2022 in Qingdao, China. State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang, will host a banquet in honor of Minister Khadka and the members of the delegation.

Minister will return Kathmandu on 11 August 2022.

Source: National News Agency Nepal