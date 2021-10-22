General

Minister for Youth and Sports Maheshwor Jung Gahatraj on Friday took the oath of scout amidst a function in the capital city. Minister Gahatraj is also the Chief Scout of the Nepal Scout.

On the occasion, Senior Scout Prof Govinda Narayan handed over the trademark scarf of Nepal Scout to Minister Gahatraj.

During the event, Minister Gahatraj pledged to strengthen Nepal Scout as an organization that promotes moral education, discipline and patriotism.

He said that he was committed towards ensuring that there was no political interference in the Nepal Scout and assured that he would solicit suggestions from all to take forward this organization.

Minister Gahatraj garlanded the statue of founder of worldwide Scout Movement, Baden Powell and took cognizance of the physical properties of the Nepal Scout.

Present in the event were former national officials of the Nepal Scout, Province Coordinator and scouts from in and out of the Kathmandu Valley and of all ranks.

Source: National News Agency Nepal