Minister for Health and Population, Padam Giri, met President of Switzerland, Alain Berset. Minister Giri, who is currently in Switzerland to participate in the Fifth Global Ministerial Summit on Patients' Safety, held a meeting with the President of Switzerland, said Minister Giri's chief personal secretary, Laxman Giri. They held the discussion on working together in patient s' safety. Minister Giri had left for Switzerland on February 21 to participate in the Summit and is scheduled to return home on February 26.

Source: National News Agency Nepal