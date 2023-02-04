General

Minister for Health and Population Padam Giri has pledged to ensure reforms in the country’s health care sector to make people feel something new.

At an interaction programme in Kathmandu on Saturday, Minister Giri said that available resources would be fully utilized to develop the health care sector in a more systematic and planned fashion though a huge amount of budget could not be managed right this time.

He also pledged to end all sorts of ills, oddities and lack of transparency existing in the health care sector.

Minister Giri argued that access to health of the poor people would be enhanced and the ministry is making plans for this to materialize.

Minister Giri was of the view that expansion of health infrastructure, ensuring laboratory services in the grassroots, management of human resource, implementing minimum standard of health services and bringing the citizens onboard the health insurance scheme were his plans as the health minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal