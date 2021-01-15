Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said that the government brought the Citizen Apps to ensure public services on the hands of the citizens through technology.

Opening the operation of the Citizen Apps in the Ministry on Friday, he expressed the confidence that the mobile apps would be a key to realize the Digital Nepal

Citizen Apps is a vital effort to ensure service delivery to the citizens through online system by making the citizen’s services simplified, accessible and speedy, the Minister added.

“The government is serious towards making all the official documents secured and to take the government services and information in every hand,” Minister Gurung, also the government spokesperson said.

Minister Gurung added that the Apps was unveiled after a thorough study of three years and this was the national pride project.

On the occasion, Minister Gurung said that the Apps would be revised based on the citizen’s feedback.

Stating that the government wishes to provide services on a hassle-free and economical way by making further transparent, Gurung added that the government is serious to ensure a robust and systematic citizen service and ensure public service delivery round the clock.

Ministry’s secretary Hari Prasad Basyal argued that the Apps would be a milestone to meet the national target of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

The Apps, which is in trial would run nine programmes at present.

The programme was run under the framework of Digital Nepal with the theme of good governance, prosperity and development.

Source: National News Agency Nepal