Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has urged all Nepalis to work in unison with new thoughts to materialize the national ambition of 'prosperous Nepal and happy Nepali'.

Minister Gurung said it during a programme organized to exchange greetings at the ministry on the eve of New Year 2078 on Tuesday. All sectors should work with utmost collaboration and cooperation to intensify the development in the country. "Nepal is listed in the front among happy countries in South Asia. It is responsibility of all sides to achieve further progress by coping up Covid-19 in the days ahead," he said, exemplary works could be continued for future.

On the occasion, Ministry Secretary Hari Prasad Basyal extended best wishes to the subordinate bodies.

Chairperson of the National News Agency (RSS) Harihar Adhikari 'Shyamal' assured that the trend of using RSS news effacing news source in media would come to an end next year. Similarly, Press Council Nepal's Chairperson Gopal Budhathoki informed that there would be a press museum in the country next year.

The programme was also attended by Chairperson of Nepal Television, Dr Mehendra Bista; Chairperson of Minimum Remuneration Fixing Committee, Rajendra Aryal; Chairperson of Gorkhapatra Corporation, Krishna Murari Bhandari; Managing Director at Nepal Telecom, Dilliram Adhikari; Chairperson of Film Development Board, Dayaram Dahal; Director at Radio Nepal, Buddhi Bahadur KC, Director General at Postal Service Department, Abha Shrestha and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal