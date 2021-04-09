General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has urged stakeholders concerned to gear up enthusiastically for implementation of prorammes capable of bringing positive change and transformation so as to materialise the national campaign of ‘ happy Nepali, prosperous Nepal’.

In the Ministry’s quarterly progress review of the fiscal year 2077- 78 BS and a meeting of the ministry-level development problem solution committee here today, the Minister advised for establishing the current fiscal as the year marking success in terms of budget implementation for infrastructure development.

He was of the view that government employees should not only wait for direction to do something meaningful for the causes of nation and the people. Their proactive role was expected for the betterment of the country and people. He made people concerned aware that issues of development and prosperity may be pushed into back-burner if the budget failed to incorporate policies and programmes and work procedure could not assimilate the budget spirit.

He advised officials of the ministry and subordinate bodies to identify potential hurdles and challenges for transformation and progress on time and act accordingly. The Minister underlined the need of making work progress assessment mechanism further effective, advising for unlearning the tendency of implementing development projects at the eleventh hour and making work procedures on time. “Telecommunications service needs wider-scale improvement.”

Ministry secretary Hari Prasad Basyal said the status of capital expenditure was not satisfactory. “The size of budget of the Ministry of Information and Communications and Technology was too small relatively than of other ministries and on the top of that there was no situation for spending the available budget entirely which suggested the need of wider reform. The current budget expenditure scenario is disappointing and the capacity of data center should be enhanced.”

On the occasion, it was shared that the current and capital expenditures of the ministry and subordinate bodies in the second quarterly of the current fiscal was 78.95 and 8.19 percent, respectively.

Representatives from the National Planning Commission and the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers gave their suggestions focusing on questions and challenges in regard with policies and programmes and budget and ways for solutions.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) chair Harihar Adhikari ‘Shyamal’ said the organization faced no issue in achieving its goals as it had too limited budget and limited programmes. “Our focus is for improving and maintaining news quality; readjustment of employees is one of the major factors affecting this and we require a review of the organisation’s organogram to find fresh, skilled and competent workforce. The RSS has currently reached 753 local levels, but it seems temporary.’’

He apprised the meeting that though the RSS had readied physical infrastructure and procured equipment to ensure ‘video clip’ service to its clients from this year, it had not been possible due to lack of skilled human resources to handle the system. “We need technical human resources. We focus on the archive development and maintenance as well. Most of the RSS buildings are old and they need to be repaired for maximum output from the employees."

In the meeting the Chiefs and representatives of the National Information Commission, the Department of Postal Service, the Department of Information and Broadcasting, the Department of Information technology, the Department of Printing, the Office of the Certification Control, Nepal Telecommunications Authority, the Press Council Nepal and the Nepal telecommunications Company Limited presented the physical and financial progress made by their respective offices in the second quarter. They also informed the meeting about the details of the expenses and the achievement made in terms of clearing the arrears.

On the occasion, the Chiefs and representatives of the Nepal Television, Radio Broadcasting Service Development Committee, the Gorakhapatra Corporation, the Security Printing Development Board, the National Information Technology Centre, the Film Development Board, the Minimum Wages Fixation Committee and the advertising Board presented the financial and physical progress made by the respective offices, the progress of transformative projects, the major outcomes, the works that could not be carried out and the challenges seen in the implementation of various projects until the second quarter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal