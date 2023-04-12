General

Minister for Urban Development, Sita Gurung, has requested contractors to discourage 'low bidding' by carrying out qualitative works on time.

During the meeting with a delegation under the leadership of President of Federation of Contractors' Association of Nepal (FCAN) on Wednesday, Minister Gurung expressed commitment to move ahead by collaborating with contractors. She shared that policy-level decision would be taken for the development of construction industry at the collaboration of Urban Development Ministry, and Ministry of Physical Infrastructures because both ministries are directly concerned with construction industry.

Minister Gurung mentioned that initiative would be taken to resolve the problems of non-payment of a huge amount to contractors.

The Urban Development Minister said stakeholders including contractors would be included while amending the Public Procurement Act. She also suggested the contractors not to burden themselves with the responsibility beyond their capacity.

Similarly, FCAN President Rabi Singh said although the public procurement regulation was amended time and again, problems of contractors was not resolved yet.

Construction entrepreneurs have been hit hard in lack of price adjustment, he said and urged Minister Gurung to take initiative to resolve the problems. He further viewed coronavirus pandemic, election, festivals, ban on mining and extraction of river products and lack of payment on time are the reasons behind failure to complete construction works by contractors on time.

President Singh demanded to extend the time of all projects till the end of fiscal year, 2024/25.

FCAN Advisor Yakshya Dhoj Karki, Senior President Ang Dorje Lama (AD), General-Secretary Roshan Dahal, among others were in the delegation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal