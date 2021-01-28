education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has stressed on making internet services effective. In an interaction with service providers in Singdurbar today, Minister Gurung urged them to reach the service in every corner of the country adding that service users were complaining about the quality of service.

He added that the government was committed to helping service providers extend the service across the country. On another note, Minister argued that all should initiate to make the civil app and digital framework effective.

Minister Gurung also opined that all sides should work together to make the service effective instead of going against one another. Gurung urged them to prepare effective programme dividing in different clusters to extend the service in remote and rural areas to materialize the national campaign of Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali.

He stressed on reaching the internet services in hilly and mountainous areas on time as the students in the areas are deprived of taking online education in this tough time.

Service providers on the occasion sought support from government side as coordination among all only could ensure the quality of the service where government should extend the services minimizing the taxes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal