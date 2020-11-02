Key Issues

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Parbat Gurung, has laid emphasis on the need of resolve the problems of working journalists in a permanent manner.

Visiting Offices of Press Council, Nepal, Minimum wages Fixation Committee and Department of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, Minister Gurung urged to find out problems related to remuneration of journalists that remain in effect since long.

He said, “We have been receiving complaints that journalists have not been getting minimum salaries and facilities determined by the government. The regulatory bodies should renew their license only after knowing whether the organizations have been providing minimum salaries to journalists.”

Saying journalists and the entire media sector should be disciplined and professional, Minister Gurung opined that a trend has increased to present all issues in a negative way by media in recent period. On the occasion, he directed these bodies to carry out their activities in effective and smooth manner.

Chairperson of Minimum Wages Fixation Committee, Rajendra Aryal, Officiating Chairperson of Press Council Nepal, Gopal Budhathoki, Director General of the Department of Information and Broadcasting, Kiran Raj Sharma, briefed the Minister about the activities and problems of their organisations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal