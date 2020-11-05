Key Issues

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has urged Nepal Telecom to commit to providing quality service to the customers. He said it during a programme organized in his honour on Thursday.

"Ministry is ready to extend necessary assistance. But Nepal Telecom needs to evaluate whether it has been able to serve the people in remote area," Minister Gurung said, and asked Nepal Telecom to keep its image intact and move ahead with necessary strategy.

The Minister further stressed the need of reviewing its activities. "There are criticisms on 4G service. The reason behind the criticism should be discussed and problems sorted out," he reminded. Gurung also said better commitment is required to establish the information super highway.

He directed Telecom to fully implement the performance contract which has also mentioned the efforts as reaching broadband to each local level and school, expanding 4G and establishing satellite. "If internet is reached every local level, it would be huge achievement," he said adding that new work plan was needed for the holistic development of telecom sector.

Telecom has important role to realize the national ambition of 'Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepal'. Nepal Telecom was further assured of assistance if need to sort out problems

Minister Gurung further argued that private companies had lured employees from government entity with lucrative jobs which was resulting in dent in government offices. "You can keep close watch on such persons," he directed.

Nepal Telecom Managing Director Dilliram Adhikari shared the activities and future work plan before the Minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal