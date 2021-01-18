education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Parbat Gurung, had called for public suggestions regarding the improvement to be made on the 'Nagarik Apps' which is currently in trail.

Making a public call on Monday, Minister Gurung said that the apps would be significant to make every person and sector transparent and responsible in the 'Digital Nepal Campaign'.

Minister Gurung on Friday launched the app which is the national pride project of the government. Details of different government services including Permanent Account Number, citizenship, education, Citizen Investment Fund, Employees Provident Fund , Social Security Fund and Hello Government have been included in the apps.

The government forwarded the programme in order to provide the service from online to end the situation of lining up for hours to get different government services. A total of 238,806 people have already downloaded the apps till this afternoon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal