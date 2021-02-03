Human Rights

The Election Commission held a consultative meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on management of election observation in the upcoming election to House of Representatives (HoR).

EC Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha shared that discussion was held on issues as request to diplomatic missions and foreign observation agencies for election observation, and coordination needed for it.

The Election Commission Act has the provision that EC can give permission to any foreign person or foreign agency to observe election. The HoR election has been announced for April 30 and May 10.

At the meeting, Minister Gyawali expressed commitment that the employees of foreign affairs service who work as liaison officers for the foreign observers would extend support and coordination in this regard.

The discussion was held also on principle and practical aspects of work procedure to be framed by EC on election monitoring and observation.

EC demands Rs 7 billion

Meanwhile, the EC has demanded Rs 7.7 billion from the government for the purpose of HoR election.

The EC meeting held on Tuesday took this decision. EC Spokesperson Shrestha shared that EC has communicated to Finance Ministry for budget release on it.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel had assured that there would be no shortage of budget for HoR election. However, he stressed the need to hold election in a free, fair and economical manner.

Source: National News Agency Nepal