Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has directed chiefs of government offices in Nuwakot to provide service in an easy and effective manner. Stating that rights exercised from Singha Durbar, central administrative office of Nepal, had reached villages, the Minister said the responsibility of implementing these rights now fell on government offices in the district.

He was speaking at an interaction organised here Friday by the district administration office, Nuwakot.

"Government service should be provided transparently and in a disciplined way to the citizens. Be present at office regularly, be polite with service seekers and give extra time for government service," Minister reminded.

There was a need to cooperate with local political parties and concerned authorities to carry out development activities and provide government service, he suggested. "A large number of qualified and healthy youths going to foreign countries for jobs and education is taking place. A plan should be devised to control it. The government of all three levels should run programmes to attract youths to agriculture and livestock farming through the self-employment programme," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal