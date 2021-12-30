General

Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fishery of Bagmati Province, Basundhara Humagain, has stressed on sustainable development of agriculture as Bagmati Province has 17 per cent contribution in the overall agriculture production of the country.

Unveiling the 51-point roadmap to be carried out by the Ministry in fiscal year 2021/22 by organising a press conference today, Minister Humagain said that the roadmap was formulated in order to facilitate and make province's agriculture sector productive and commercial.

She expressed the belief that the roadmap, prepared in 10 days after her appointment to the post of Agriculture Minister, would maintain transparency in the activities and the activities for the physical infrastructure and welfare of the farmers would be carried out on the basis of province's need and demand.

The roadmap has mentioned about the formulation of Province's Agriculture development act, establishment of Poultry Development Board and construction of chemical fertilizer warehouse.

Similarly, digital technology would be handed for the soil test at local levels in order to make the 'Healthy Soil, the main path for agriculture production' campaign meaningful.

Incentive subsidy of Rs 2 per kg in determined minimum price of agriculture products would be provided, agriculture productions would be purchased at minimum support purchase price if the agro products produced by farmers are not sold, lending support for the establishment of agricultural machinery industry are also mentioned in the roadmap.

The roadmap also talked about formulating a separate fishery promotion policy for the production, processing and marketing of fisheries, making timely revision on the dairy production incentive grant and constructing livestock laboratory.

Source: National News Agency Nepal