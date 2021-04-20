General

Minister for Physical Works and Transport Basanta Kumar Nembang on Monday monitored the national pride project Karnali Corridor.

On the occasion, Minister Nembang pledged that there will be no crisis of budget in ensuring road access to the Humla district headquarters adding that the government has prioritised the task of road construction upto Simkot.

Minister Nembang said that he made the onsite visit in Humla for monitoring to encourage the concerned stakeholders to construct road there at the best possible time.

Likewise, the major political parties in Humla district have urged the government to entrust the Nepali Army with the responsibility to carry out the remaining task of Karnali Corridor.

Source: National News Agency Nepal