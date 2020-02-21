General

Minister for Forest and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet has inspected the Mid-hill highway in Jajarkot district today. He made an on-site inspection of the highway from Chhedachaur in the western part of the district up to Dashera of Chhedagad Municipality-3.

The minister also inspected the Jajarkot-Jumla road as well. Road construction and electrification were his election slogans at the time of the last general election. He is elected member of the House of Representatives, the lower house of the federal parliament, from Jajarkot.

The construction of the Mid-hill highway has been intensified in Jajarkot district and Minister Basnet has been observing the construction works as well as hearing the complaints of the local people regarding this. He is also analyzing the outcome of the budget allocated by the federal, state and local governments for the road construction.

In course of the road observation by the minister, locals urged him to pay attention to the quality of works and to take initiatives for expediting the blacktopping of the gravel roads.

Accompanying the Forests and Environment Minister in the inspection were lawmaker and former minister Satya Pahadi, National Assembly member Bhairab Sundar Shrestha, State Assembly member Karabir Shahi, among others leaders.

Chief District Officer Janak Raj Panta is also among the chiefs of most of the district-based government offices mobilised for monitoring of the road construction.

Minister Basnet on the occasion also instructed the government bodies to pay attention to the development of the district as well as to promptly respond to the locals' grievances.

Source: National News Agency Nepal