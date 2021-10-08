General

Newly appointed Minister for Urban Development, Ram Kumari Jhankri, has expressed commitment to expanding programmes related to development of housing, building and urban area.

After assuming the office at the Ministry on Friday, Minister Jhankri shared that her goal was to work in coordination with all concerned bodies to carry out policy-level activities for the construction of necessary infrastructures for systematic urban development.

On the occasion, she also signed in a decision to form a committee under the coordination of Joint-Secretary of the Ministry in order to carry out further study regarding four cities to be constructed in Kathmandu Valley.

Secretary at the Ministry, Dr Ramesh Prasad Singh, briefed Minister Jhankri about the activities carried out by the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal