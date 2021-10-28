education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, has believed that India would continue its support and assistance for the development in Nepal.

Minister Karki said it during a meeting the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra had with him at his office, Singha Durbar on Thursday.

The Ministry shared the information that the Minister believed India would continuously assist Nepal for the smooth implementation of development project funded by India. The Minister also thanked India for its assistance on promotion of bilateral trade and investment. The relations between Nepal and India is always cordial, the Minister underscored.

On the occasion, Indian Ambassador Kwatra said he was committed to play the role of facilitator to bring in investment and development in innovative technology in Nepal's telecommunications sector. He also said he would devote to making more effective the people to people relations between the two countries.

Similarly, Ambassador of France to Nepal, Gilles Bourbao, paid a courtesy call on Minister Karki on Thursday. Minister Karki expressed the belief that the relations between Nepal and France would be further harmonious.

Minister Karki informed that guarantee of anti COVID vaccine to all eligible population is the top priority of the present government. He believed that the French capital, technology and skill would be useful for Nepal's prosperity.

On the occasion the French Ambassador praised Nepal's representation in the international forum. He viewed he was dedicated to augment bilateral trade and cooperation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal