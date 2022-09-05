General

Nepali Congress central committee member Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has been recommended as candidate for a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Sunsari election constituency number 4.

Karki, who is a sitting MP from the same constituency, is a minister of Communication and Information Technology and the government spokesperson.

Nepali Congress regional committee secretary Roshan Kumar Khadka said that Karki is the sole politician whose name has been recommended as the candidate for the first-past-the-post election to the HoR from Sunsari constituency-4.

Similarly, Dr Abul Hussein Ansari, Dilli Karki, Jamil Akhtar Azad Miya, Radhika Katuwal, Allaudin Hussein, Irfan Miya, Meera Pokhrel, Chanardev Mehata and Tika Bahadur Katuwal have been recommended as the party's candidate towards the proportional representation system of election to the HoR.

Likewise, the names of ten persons have been recommended for the election to member of the Province Assembly from Sunsari constituency 4(A) in the first-past-the-post election.

The names of 15 persons have been recommended from constituency 4 (A) for the proportional representation election to member of the Province Assembly while 21 persons have been recommended to stand as candidates from constituency 4 (B).

Source: National News Agency Nepal