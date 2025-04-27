Minister Khadka Calls for Inclusive Budget to Address Regional Needs



Kathmandu: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, has emphasized the importance of considering the needs of all regions and geographical areas during the budget formulation process. During a review meeting at the Ministry, which focused on the expenditures of the Ministry and its subordinate bodies in the current fiscal year, Minister Khadka underscored that the upcoming budget should address the concerns of citizens across different regions and geographical areas.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Khadka highlighted the necessity of demanding a budget that is feasible for expenditure and completing projects on time. He stressed the importance of just budget allocations and advocated for promoting the use of technology to enhance the Ministry’s efficiency. Furthermore, he urged all bodies and employees to focus on controlling unnecessary expenditures and ensuring their presence in service delivery.





Energy Secretary Suresh Acharya expressed concerns over the unsatisfactory progress of multi-purpose projects of national pride. He noted that the Ministry is facing budgetary constraints in achieving the goals outlined in the recently unveiled Energy Development Roadmap. Efforts are being made at the Ministry level to increase the budget ceiling to address these challenges.





Irrigation Secretary Sarita Dawadi suggested the reallocation of unspent funds from one project to another, with a focus on prioritizing underground irrigation. She emphasized that farmers should have access to irrigation facilities and that accountability for irrigation projects is ensured when farmlands receive adequate water.

