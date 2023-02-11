General

Minister for Drinking Water Abdul Khan on Saturday made an on-site inspection of the 'mineral water' project being operated under the Nepal Water Supply Corporation in Panauti, Kavrepalacnhowk.

The country would bear added financial burden when the government-owned project suffered loss so such institution should be transformed into a profit-making company, the minister asserted.

"But, drinking water jar produced by the public enterprises should not be as expensive as the private sector's production", he said, pledging to take measures to take the project to profit, he added.

The project operated by the Corporation since 2074 BS has faced loss from very beginning, employees of the project shared.

The project has faced an annual loss of Rs 5 million due to cost-production imbalance, locals said. The company has been producing daily 350 jars of water which is not enough to level up production cost.

Locals commented that the Company has not boosted its production capacity to address growing demand of its product. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal