Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand has instructed high-ranking police officers to put in place a strong security arrangement in two places in Kailali district- Lamki and Amarawati.

Minister Khand directed Additional Inspector General of Police Bishwaraj Pokharel and Sudurpaschim Police chief Purusottam Kandel to assign Deputy Superintendent of Police led team at Lamki and Sub Inspector of Police led team at Amarawati in the wake of a memo handed over to him.

Janaki Rural Municipality-Kathmandu Liaison Committee recently submitted an attention letter to the Minister demanding security arrangements in those areas following the murder of Arjun Das of Janaki Rural Municipality-9 on December 17.

The letter has also demanded a fair investigation into the murder of Bhupendra Baduwal on November 9 on Tikapur in Dang and stern action against the culprits.

Minister Khand said that the government was sensitive towards the protecting lives of the citizen and would not spare any effort to ensure security for the citizens.

The letter also draws attention of the Minister towards the lax security in Kailai due to which, it claimed, criminal cases were on the rise.

