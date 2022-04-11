Key Issues

Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand commended works undertaken by Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) with 'limited resources'.

Minister Khand expressed the hope that these security bodies would exceed his expectations by performing better in coming days as well.

The Minister also assured government's plan to make security bodies become resourceful at a programme organised here on Monday to honour retiring Inspector General, APF, Shailendra Khanal.

On the occasion, Minister Khand distributed cash prize and appreciation letters to those excelling in the clearance of arrears. He also honoured the then secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Maheshwor Neupane and Inspector General of Police Shailesh Thapa among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal