Minister for Health and Population Bhawani Prasad Khapung has delegated some of his authority to Minister of State for Health Hira Chandra KC.

The delegation of authority was in line with Chapter 2, Rule 5 (1) of the Nepal Government (Work Execution) Regulation-2064, and policies and regulations of Nepal.

With this, Minister of State KC is authorised to monitor and coordinate with bodies, councils, departments, hospitals, boards, centers and projects under the Ministry and guide policy reforms.

He will also act as pro chancellor of the Rapti Academy of Health Sciences and submit a report of its performance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal