Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada on Thursday made an inspection visit to Nepal-Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital in Madhyapur Thimi Municipality. The hospital is run by the Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

State Minister Bhawani Prasad Khapung, Bagmati Province Assembly Member Shyam Sundar Basnet and other officials also accompanied Minister Khatiwada.

On the occasion, the team took stock of the hospital's emergency ward, OPD service, maternity ward, ICU, NICU and other services provided by the hospital.

Chairman of the Hospital Management Committee and Mayor Madan Sundar Shrestha informed the Health and Population Minister about the services delivered by the hospital and its current status. Issues of the closure of the health insurance were also discussed on the occasion, it is said.

The hospital is working to run MRI, cath lab and other high-tech services in the near future.

Source: National News Agency Nepal