Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati has directed security agencies to manage efficient security in and around the Pashupati area during Maha Shivaratri, a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of god Shiva.

The area should be kept under CCTV camera surveillance, he said while participating in the cleanup campaign launched on the occasion of the festival here.

Slogan for the campaign is 'Pure Pashupati, Clean Pashupati'. On the occasion, the minister directed the office bearers of the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) to keep separate dustbins in the area for biodegradable and non-biodegradable garbage.

He also directed the management of toilets for devotees visiting the area. Under the one-week long campaign, work like repair, painting and decoration of the area have begun, said the PADT member secretary Dr Milan Kumar Thapa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal