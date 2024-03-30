Minister Lamichhane instructs to deliver without fear and favour



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane instructed the security agencies in Ilam district to carry out responsibilities without fear and favour.

In an interaction with the Chief District Officer of Ilam district and chiefs of the security agencies in the district today, Minister Lamichhane directed them to work in a manner that people would realize positive change.

Ordering to maintain peace and order, the Minister instructed not to compromise while curbing crimes. “None of you should work in fear or favor. Comply with the laws and do what the laws permit. You need not wait for the instruction of the Home Minister to work in line with law.”

The DPM emphasized that public services should be delivered in such a way that the victims feel that the State is on their side. He asserted, “Make sure you enforce the law. None is allowed to work against the rule.”

Stating that they joined the government to work in the best interest of the people, he stressed on the need to pay special att

ention to ensure good-governance, service delivery and curbing corruption, drugs abuse and smuggling among others.

He arrived in Ilam to participate in the programme to officially announce the candidate from his party contesting upcoming by-election from Ilam constituency no 2.

Rastriya Swatanra Party (RSP), who is spearheaded by Minister Lamichhane, has decided to field Milan Limbu from the constituency for coming by-election.

Earlier, Minister Lamichhane had reached Mangsebung-5 in the district to meet Kirat religious leader Atmananda Lingden.

Source: National News Agency Nepal