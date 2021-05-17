education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has urged the stakeholders of telecommunications sector to ensure effective service delivery centered on resolving the Covid-19 crisis.

At a virtual programme organised by Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on Monday, Minister Gurung said that CIT sector’s services should be made reliable, responsible, credible and qualitative.

He urged the stakeholders to ensure effective service delivery from their respective positions by being an associate to end this crisis.

On the occasion, Minister Gurung expressed the government’s readiness to amend Act, laws, policies and rules to make the telecommunications sector further effective while urging the experts to offer their feedback for this.

On the occasion, Ministry’s Secretary Hari Prasad Basyal, NTA’s Chairman Purushottam Khanal and others echoed Minister Gurung’s arguments on making the telecommunications services more effective to tackle the crises caused due to Covid-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal