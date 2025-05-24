Minister Lekhak Denies Involvement in Irregularities Amidst Allegations



Kathmandu: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has declared his willingness to leave politics if any allegations of his involvement in irregularities during his public life are proven. He emphasized that investigations can be initiated against any individual at any time by the constitutional body, indicating his commitment to transparency and accountability.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Lekhak addressed journalists, expressing concerns over the potential consequences of initiating investigations against ministry employees. He stated that resigning as soon as an investigation begins sets a concerning precedent. “There are thousands of employees under the Home Ministry. Any constitutional body can investigate any of these employees at any time. If that were the case, would all ministers resign? Is that the kind of system we want to establish?” Lekhak questioned, highlighting what he perceives as politically motivated misinformation against him.





Minister Lekhak further asserted his readiness to not only resign from his ministerial position but also to exit politics entirely if any financial irregularities are proven against him during his political and public life. He specifically addressed allegations concerning the ‘visit visa’ issue at Tribhuvan International Airport’s immigration, reiterating his commitment to withdraw from politics if any wrongdoing is established.





He also mentioned requesting time in the upcoming House of Representatives meeting to present his comprehensive view on the matter. Earlier today, the Home Ministry issued a press release expressing serious concern over reports linking the Ministry’s leadership to the incident at the airport’s immigration office, clarifying that neither the Ministry nor its leadership is involved in any illegal activities or irregularities.

