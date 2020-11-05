Key Issues

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basant Kumar Nembang has instructed all the line projects and Division Road Offices to complete their due contracts at the earliest.

Directing the concerned authorities from his home-isolation, COVID-19 infected Nembang asked the concerned authorities to find out the delay on the part of the contractors regarding construction of the road and other physical infrastructures.

In a virtual meeting organized to present the first quarterly progress of all the subordinate agencies under the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, the Minister said that those contractors delaying the development work and those projects not achieving any progress should be blacklisted and be brought to book.

Furthermore, he said that all the Projects under the Ministry should achieve both physical and financial progress in the current fiscal year irrespective of the difficulties and delay emanating from the festivals and COVID-19 pandemic.

Director General of the Department of Road, Keshav Kumar Sharma, admitted the dismal delivery of some of the Projects. He, however, shared that Madan Bhandari Highway, expansion of roads in Kathmandu Valley and Nagdhunga Tunnel Road were witnessing progress in the current fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal