Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha today inspected Bhaktapur Hospital, Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital and Shaheed Dharmabhakta National Organ Transplant Center.

Inquiring about the services provided by the three government-owned hospitals, Minister Shrestha directed the hospitals to provide quality services in an accessible and affordable manner to all.

On the occasion, Shrestha shared a week-long hospital inspection campaign has been launched to find out the condition of government hospitals. Planning and implementation would be easier only after getting information about the condition of the hospital.

He was informed about the problems of the hospital and the situation by the respective hospital chiefs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal