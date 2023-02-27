General

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Amanlal Modi has said that the Civil Service Hospital should be developed as a common health care centre for all the government employees.

During a monitoring of the hospital on Monday, Minister Modi said that the Civil Service Hospital should be advanced to carry out treatment of all the government employees including from the Nepal Police, public corporations, teachers, people's representatives and athletes.

On the occasion, Minister Modi announced to begin the services of the Civil Service Hospital from all seven provinces.

Likewise, he asked the health workers in the hospital to mend their relations with the patients and added that he was concerned to the career development of the hospital's officials that is pending for long.

Hospital's Executive Director Dr Bidhan Nidhi Poudel briefed the minister about the hospital's services and shared that plans are afoot to establish it as a medical science academy while making the hospital as the specialized one in terms of services.

Source: National News Agency Nepal