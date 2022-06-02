Key Issues

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha has said the government would embrace zero tolerance policy against frauds taking place in the name of foreign employment.

During an inspection visit to Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) on Thursday, Minister Shrestha announced to form a separate mechanism immediately for the rescue of stranded Nepali workers in the countries of destination and ensure justice to the migrant workers who are cheated in the migration cycle.

He also directed the DoFE officials to provide prompt services to the youths who have lodged complaints seeking justice for being cheated.

Minister Shrestha, however, said there are practices to seek government support for rescue even though the migrants escape their duties amid different pretexts.

On the occasion, Minister Shrestha said the Ministry was preparing to take entire services online including the registration of recruiting agencies, their renewal, collateral amount, bank guarantee and other information.

Meanwhile, the Department has received several complaints on frauds from the educational consultancies luring the youth with lucrative foreign jobs abroad.

Director General of Department Shesh Narayan Poudel said cases have been lodged at the Foreign Employment Tribunal against International Expo and Travel Services and Genius Education and Consultancy Services for collecting Rs 45 million from 144 individuals in the name of consultancy fee.

Poudel said three cases have been lodged currently as several firms established in the name of educational counselling services were found working as the recruiting agency for foreign employment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal