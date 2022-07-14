Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Paudel, has said Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) should work as per the concept of deemed university centred on research and partnership with other universities.

Speaking at the 45th Academic Assembly of the NAST today, Minister Paudel lauded the NAST for its activities in providing service in the development of the nation by promoting science and technology education, modernizing and protecting traditional knowledge and skills, and transferring technology through identifying the appropriate technology.

He mentioned that the contribution of NAST in promotion of science and technology sector by formulating Science and Technology Policy-2064, the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy-2075 and Policy Implementation Draft-2077 as well as contribution made to encourage and support by identifying the most talented Nepalis was remarkable.

A decision was taken to establish Specialized Research Centre in all seven provinces in the Assembly. A proposal was presented to establish Specialized Research Centre at Biratnagar of Province 1, Bardibas of Madhes Province, Chitwan of Bagmati Province, Pokhara of Gandaki Province, Dang of Lumbini Province, Surkhet of Karnali province and Mahendranagar of Sudurpaschim Province.

The Assembly also formed a central and management committee for the establishment and operation of province-level research centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal