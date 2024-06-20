Minister Pun instructs subordinate agencies to motivate tax payers



Kathmandu: Finance Minister Barshaman Pun has instructed the subordinate agencies to motivate the tax payers.

With the aim of increasing revenue collection in the last month of the current fiscal year, he invited the senior employees related to tax and revenue administration to the ministry today and gave them instructions.

“Let’s not put undue pressure on taxpayers but encourage them to pay taxes properly”, he said, “The state is also the guardian of taxpayers,” he said.

He also instructed them to listen to the legitimate complaints of tax payers, who work with good intentions and address them as provided in the law.

Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini and Revenue Secretary Dr Ram Prasad Ghimire also instructed to speed up the collection of arrears in the last month of the current fiscal year. They stressed that maximum efforts should be made to meet the final target of revenue collection for the current fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal